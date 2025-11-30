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Javier Velazquez's avatar
Javier Velazquez
Dec 1, 2025

I have noticed that all interesting conversations are Substack end with either the crucifixion or resurrection. I do have to admit that, for me at least, the word Promethean still sets off a kind of remnant evangelical alarm I forgot I had. I cannot quite hear it without also hearing the Miltonic register in the background — Lucifer as light-bringer, the great patron saint of enlightenment and autonomous reason, the one who would illuminate mankind precisely by sundering illumination from worship. And yet, I’m increasingly convinced more with each passing that that there really is, beneath all the modern distortions, a nobler human longing that we should not too hastily consign to the Luciferian lie, that a rightly ordered thumos, the indomitable human spirit that wants to sub-create, to fashion, to discover, and in so doing to participate, however dimly and analogically — in the like the creativity of the Logos. (I think Tolkien nods at this) so On that score, I don’t see how divinization can be anything other than the true teleological end of man, to come to rest in Jesus, to be drawn into the filial life of God. Our distaste for death, our instinctive recoil from dissolution, is not a neurosis to be therapized away, or aesthetically numbed, It is the most natural thing in the world! A creature made for communion with the living God is bound to experience mortality as a kind of ontological insult. The problem is not the desire to live, or even the desire to live longer (I wish to live forever, I admit it!); the problem is the counterfeit forms of theosis that arise when that desire is severed from the Cross and from grace. These are the knockoff, carnal theurgies of our age - transhumanist immortality schemes, technocratic fantasies of self-transcendence — and they are, in the strictest sense, satanic precisely because they ape the structure of Christian hope while emptying it of Christ. In the modern West, the prevailing angst around finitude, suffering, and decay is therefore not religiously neutral at all. However secular its rhetoric, it is the afterimage of Christian eschatology. Our elites dream of deification without repentance, of resurrection without judgment, of a new heaven and earth realized as a managed technosphere. Their intuitions are not pagan so much as warped and disinherited Christian impulses, trying to enact the grammar of the Creed with all the key nouns removed. That why I think the language of theurgy and re-sacramentalization is actually quite apt. Once one grants that the world has been touched by Incarnation, Crucifixion, and Resurrection, there is no longer any honest way to speak of a metaphysically “neutral” order of things. Every serious act of art, economy, politics, or technology is already a kind of liturgical gesture — either a small cooperation with the transfiguring work of Christ, or a small collaboration with its satanic paradox. To see this at all, however, one needs precisely those categories that a post-Christian consciousness has spent centuries unlearning, sacrament, participation, deification, and learning; secularism, methodological naturalism, positivism. Those who do not inhabit that grammar will inevitably see only a vacuum of supposed neutrality where, in fact, there is an extremely charged contest of rival liturgies.

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Aaron McNally's avatar
Aaron McNally
Dec 2, 2025

Yes! Let us reject the false binaries and embrace a reconciliation of opposites in poetic living to be fully human!

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