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White Hound Tower's avatar
White Hound Tower
Jul 2

I would trace one step further back along the chain. There's a relentless intensification of optimization/standard-imposition/slack-squeezing in other aspects of life, from cram schools to work tracking software. And the reaction against that has been behind the increasing demand for the entertainment in one's spare time to be cozy and indulgent and undemanding.

(It's interesting tracking a lot of these same trends in Chinese entertainment--they've been roughly 5-10 years ahead of us, timeline-wise.)

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Belsont's avatar
Belsont
Jul 2Edited

I think this essay is making some okay/decent points, but really just about ideological shifts/cultural shifts among the cultural elite and in culturally elite spaces. At the same time, I think this is largely a superficial shift: elites may be less comfortable declaring the inferiority of pop music and mass entertainment than in the past, but I don't think that cultural elites themselves have really abandoned challenging or difficult art, even if what constitutes difficulty and/or challenge may well be somewhat different now from in the past.

The new emphasis on trauma, identity, social justice, etc. in culturally-elite circles has profoundly shaped literary fiction (still read almost only by cultural elites, much as literary fiction was in decades past, and read far more among them than Sarah J. Maas, I'd guess). Contemporary lit-fic is frequently criticized, however, for foregrounding misery and suffering, and for placing messages that castigate the largely white readership for its sins and such front and center; these books are criticized, in other words, for being challenging and/or unpleasant to read, and if anything they largely derive their prestige precisely from their ability to provide some kind of challenge or discomfort to their readers.

Whether this is a good sort of challenge to provide compared with the challenges of, say, Middlemarch is an open question, but among the narrow elite cohort that sought out challenging art in the past, I don't think there's a significantly greater desire for the easy or uncomplicated. Similar points could be made about art film or artistically ambitious music, I suspect.

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