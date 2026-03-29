Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The little Leila, with her orient eyes, And taciturn Asiatic disposition (Which saw all western things with small surprise, To the surprise of people of condition, Who think that novelties are butterflies To be pursued as food for inanition), Her charming figure and romantic history Became a kind of fashionable mystery. — Don Juan , Canto XII

Lord Byron was hardly the only Westerner infatuated with the mystique of the “orient.” Others, like Andre Gide and Pier Paolo Pasolini, wrote about their affairs with the culture of the exotic eastern “Other”—as well as about their sexual affairs with young Arab and North African boys. Yet Byron was among the main culprits targeted during the dawn of post-colonialism for his blatant Orientalism. He was accused of having “exoticized” the cultures of Turkey, Albania, Greece, and Arabia, promoting reductive stereotypes that—in addition to being patronizing and dismissive—had adverse political consequences.

“Orientalism,” claims Afaf Ahmed Hasan Al-Saidi, “is the most significant feature of almost all Byron’s literary works,” to the point that he is “considered the closest romantic orientalist to the Islamic Middle East.” Al-Saidi goes on to point to Byron’s “exaggeration in presenting the East and Islam” as a prime example of everything Edward Said claimed to find concerning about Orientalism. These exaggerations ought not be trivialized, he argues, as Byron’s “intentions cannot be translated in a way other than distortions.” Similarly, Sadi Hameed argues that Orientalist works like Don Juan, which are “buried deep within the moral rot of imperialism, provided the necessary justification for Europe’s interventionist policies in the Middle East.”

Hameed indicates that Byron was conflicted by what he observed in Islamic societies: in Don Juan, Byron seems to be both allured and scandalized by Muslim society’s “susceptibility to sensuality” and “moral decadence.” This is lowkey relatable. Since I was young, I’ve had a tendency to develop deep fixations on whatever mysterious Other happened to fascinate me in the moment. Blame it on aspergers, blame it on the ennui that comes with growing up in a deracinated suburb, but I couldn’t help but over-dramatize and obsess over any whiff of beauty coming from the great “beyond” that wafted my way.

I’ve been told that, like Byron’s, my obsessions with cultures other than my own veer into exoticization, which, according to some people is insensitive and “problematic.” While I tried to defend myself at first, I eventually decided to stop caring and just lean into it—a journey I described in my apologia for “ethnofluidity.” As evidenced by my recent writings on Islam and my ode to my Arab neighbors in Brooklyn here in Romanticon, this tendency of mine has led me to—again, like Byron—fall victim to the “problematic” allure of Orientalism.

Yet as much as my fascination with Arab cultures takes the form of a playfully decadent dandyism, I cannot deny that behind my Byronic romanticization lies a deep esteem for—even a dependence on—that Otherness. And so, if you will permit me, I’d like to explore my complicated Byronic complex as it’s played out in my neighborhood of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

My exploration of the Arab subculture in my neighborhood has been facilitated by my ethnically ambiguous looks. Unlike Byron, with his unmistakably Anglo phenotype, I don’t stick out like a sore thumb among the habibis. His dressing up in traditional Greek military garb was clearly a LARP, whereas my roaming around Fifth Avenue in a keffiyeh doesn’t really draw much attention. As I recounted in my ode to Bay Ridge, after telling the owner of the best baklava shop in the borough that I was Greek, Italian, and Armenian, he insisted that us Mediterraneans are basically all the same—a point he reiterated in a recent viral Instagram reel in which he claimed that he looks more like “Tony Macaroni” than Muhammad. Byron would likely agree, given that his Orientalist fetish included Greeks and Italians among Turks and Albanians.

The cross-pollination of Greek, Turkish, and Arab cultures—spurred largely during the 400 years of Ottoman occupation—continues to bear fruit today: take the numerous Greek words borrowed from Arabic (“masalah,” “haramiza,” “halali sou”) and the Arabic covers of Greek folk and pop songs. At a Greek disco nearby, they play a mix of Greek tsifteteli and Arabic sharqi songs—both of which follow the same percussion pattern, making them nearly indistinguishable (apart from the language difference), and both are danced to similarly. Next to sharqi, one of the most popular forms of Arabic dance music is the dabke, whose steps I’ve started picking up thanks to the weekly classes put on by the Arab Socials platform—where I seamlessly blend in with the other habibis (unlike the pasty white, keffiyeh-clad DSA members who couldn’t follow the rhythm for the life of them).

I must admit to getting quite the rush when Arab shop owners, assuming I’m one of them, speak to me in their mother tongue. I also must admit to having actively leaned into the bit, greeting Mo (go figure) at a shockingly-delicious hole-in-the-wall Palestinian restaurant with a reverent “salam alaykum” upon walking in. I fear I leaned into the bit a bit too much when I failed to confess my ignorance of the Arabic language after he proceeded to start a full-blown conversation with me—and kept smiling and nodding, throwing in a “aywa” and “shukran” and “alhamdulillah” here and there.

But perhaps the greatest rush I’ve gotten has been during my time spent at one of the many Yemeni cafes in the neigborhood—which has allured me to the point of becoming a daily affair. As a millennial with a remote job, it is only natural to prefer “coworking” at a cafe rather than at home. Yet I find the prospect of camping out with my laptop at a bougie cafe designed specifically for Brooklyn transplants like me to be insufferable. Indeed, there’s something soul crushing about being served a fairtrade organic oatmilk matcha latte from a blue-haired enby barista and sitting down to do your work next to someone who insists on using HR-terms like “circling back” and “soft skills” and “let’s table that for now” while on their zoom call, as algorithmically-generated lofi plays softly in the background.

My Yemeni cafe is miles more romantic, more enchanted, and more human than those watering holes—those sham oases—for deracinated millennials, thus making my experience of remote work considerably less flat. My cafe (which I also refer to as “my office”) has figured out how to maintain the ideal balance of deracinated transplants and habibis, youngsters (including one of the neighborhood’s many Instagram influencers, who went viral for attempting—and failing—to get Mayor Mamdani to do ten pushups) and old people and middle-aged hijabis with their babies, people making small talk and people coworking, a playlist mixing chanted Quran passages and Arabic pop classics, and a menu offering traditional adeni chai as well as a variety of flavored lattes (for the white girls).

While I’ve been faithful to my cafe, I have poked around at some of the neighborhood’s other Yemeni cafes, most of which are less “integrated,” exuding an old-world vibe that scares away most transplants. The fact that globohomo has yet to infiltrate these establishments means that they remain spaces where sex segregation is the norm. It seems to be an unspoken rule that some cafes, hookah bars, and restaurants are reserved for women and others for men. I remember getting awkward stares from the men—including the young ones watching Netflix shows on their laptops together and the older ones playing backgammon—when I brought a female friend inside with me. I’ve even noticed some cafes that have “WOMEN ONLY” signs on doors leading to a backroom, and at a hookah bar that advertised a “MEN ONLY” soccer game watch party.

Such homosocial bonding happens to be more conducive to intergenerational bonding—it’s common to see a group of men coming out of the masjid on Fridays at midday and walking together into the cafe, still wearing their thobes, for some coffee, backgammon, and possibly some gossip—dabbing up their boys upon walking in or making small talk with one of the elders (“uncles”). It’s also common to see such packs of boys and girls roaming around the neighborhood from the masjid, to the cafe, to the cornerstore—speaking in distinctly-Brooklyn accents using zoomer lingo, the boys donning broccoli haircuts, tight fades, or blowouts and the girls wearing flowing, brightly-colored hijabs and makeup done to the nines.

There’s something enchanting about seeing youth who are distinctively male or female, to see boys who are boys—balancing virility with style, muscular and well-dressed, playfully shadowboxing on the street corner and ready to throw down on the dance floor at a wedding, and girls who are girls—both modest and charming, knowing how to flirt while leaving enough room to the imagination. Of course, the Arabs are not the only young urbanites living in ethnic enclaves who value their appearance, which is part and parcel of the confidence, the swag that comes from knowing precisely who you are—from having your roots firmly planted in a particular culture, place, and people.

There seems to be an aversion to such raw manifestations of nature in deracinated, suburbanized contexts, where modern ideologies and technological innovations alienate us from our bodies and base instincts, thus making the phenomenon of gender difference feel alien, even threatening.

While homosociality is common among the various ethnic groups in Bay Ridge, it is perhaps more pronounced among the Muslim Arabs, for whom the sex segregation in cafes and restaurants is an extension of the rules inside the mosque. Alas, it is here that my complex fascination with my neighbors reaches its climax. On one hand, I can’t deny having a Byronic fascination with Islam’s exotic aesthetics, its intensity and propensity for extremism—which makes Christian fundamentalists look like whiny soyboys. Yet beyond this self-indulgent surface of my attraction to Islam is a genuine sense of wonder, a recognition of God at work in this religious tradition and in the hearts of its devotees.

While I have plenty of theological reservations about Islam, I can’t deny seeing a divine spark in the faith of my neigbors—one so bright that it has helped strengthen my own relationship with God. There’s something incredibly striking about seeing the shoes bunched up outside the mosque near Alpine Cinema on Fridays at midday. During Ramadan, the bunches of shoes turn into heaping mountains. After sundown, food trucks will often park out front to distribute free food and venders will sell those kitschy light-up balloons.

While I don’t envy Muslims who go without food or drink (or cigarettes) from sunup to sundown for a full month, I can’t help but wish that the Christian observance of Lent had the communal dimension Ramdan has: the breaking of the fast is almost always done together—at the masjid, at home, in restaurants. Understandably, going through such an arduous sacrifice makes you feel connected to others, even to strangers, to the point that the breaking of the fast can’t help but be a moment you want to share together with others.

This year, the first day of Ramadan coincided with Ash Wednesday—the first day of Lent. I walked into my cafe with ashes on my forehead and remarked to Mo that we both start our fast today. He admitted he didn’t know what Lent was—I explained that it was like Ramadan, but less intense, and longer.

Technically speaking, the theologies behind the Lent and Ramadan fasts are quite distinct. Lent is based on Jesus’s being tempted for forty days in the desert before beginning his public ministry, which was fulfilled in his death on Good Friday and his Resurrection on Easter Sunday. Fasting during Lent is an opportunity for Christians to enter into deeper communion with Christ, and to participate in his atonement for and redemption of our sins, as well as those of our neighbors. Ramadan, on the other hand, commemorates the month that the Quran was first revealed to Muhammad. While the Ramadan fast (which, like the Lenten fast, is accompanied by almsgiving and prayer) in part aims to purify the Muslim’s soul and strengthen his self-restraint, it is more of a gesture of gratitude than of atonement. Out of thanks for having received God’s revealed word, Muslims “submit” to the invitation to sacrifice during this holy month. This reflects the Muslim conception of salvation, which has more to do with recognition of and submitting to God’s laws, unlike the Christian view, which revolves around the reception of Christ’s redemptive sacrifice and entering into deeper communion with him and the body of believers—mainly by sharing the merciful love bestowed by Christ on the believer.

Mo went on to say that we should pray for each other. Mo is a praying man. When the time for prayer strikes, he and the other baristas will take turns to go into the backroom to pray. They are often joined by customers—from those in their twenties (including the influencer) to elders—who will stop mid conversation or in the middle of working to go pray in the backroom. Indeed, coworking at a cafe where your barista stops working to worship God is a drastically different experience from cafes where the purple-haired barista stops working to doomscroll.

The fact that Muslims will often stop wherever they are to pray when the hour calls for it—at home, at the cafe, out behind the halal truck—is a striking reminder that every part of our day—from sipping on a coffee, to sending an email, to talking to friends—can be offered for the glory of the most high. My barber, who quietly says “bismillah” before putting the buzzer to my head, is keenly aware of this fact. After telling him my fade looked perfect, he reminded me “no, brother—only Allah is perfect.” While Christians believe there to be a boundary—albeit a porous one—between the sacred and secular, between God and Caesar, such a distinction is foreign to Islam.

This belief that God encompasses every aspect of earthly life is—in my opinion—both Islam’s strength and its weakness: this intuition can bring someone to recognize the divine present in even the most mundane reality, but it can also incite someone to commit acts of violence in God’s name. This isn’t to say that Christianity lacks a history of violence, but the fact is that our belief in an incarnate God who died for his enemies serves to temper our extremist impulses. As much as Mo insisted to me that God cannot become a man…that he can’t take on a human face, and that Jesus is only a prophet, I can’t deny having seen God at work in his face and the faces of many of my other Muslim friends.

Byron’s fascination with the Orient didn’t bring him face to face to the divine—of course, this was not something he would have looked for as a determined secular humanist. Yet the less mature, self-indulgent interests that spurred his exoticism did eventually grow into something more noble, to the point that he gave his own life (albeit inadvertently) to defend the Greeks in battle.

Sure, overly-romanticizing and exoticizing other people or cultures can be “problematic” and have adverse consequences. But so can lust. Unless you’re a puritan, few will suggest that the solution to lust-run-amock is to eliminate sexual desire altogether—which will have worse consequences in the long-run. Similarly, I cringe at those who police some people’s fascination with other cultures—scrutinizing over whether it constitutes appropriation or appreciation. Sure, culture vultures like Byron—and myself—can veer toward insensitivity. And for this we can ask forgiveness.

But to demonize someone for recognizing the glimmer of something sacred in another culture and diving in headfirst because they can no longer take the stifling air of our disenchanted cultural ethos is to throw the baby out with the bath water. Respect and love are not the same as the flimsy sentiment of “tolerance”—which is the best that people without roots, heart, or balls, can have for each other.

—Stephen G. Adubato