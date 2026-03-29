Romanticon

Romanticon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Mamatas's avatar
Nick Mamatas
Mar 29

In Greece, Byron remains beloved and popular, and his Philhellenism is credited for significant positive political outcomes that every schoolchild can recite. Who are these Anglos who criticize him??

(Also, many of the things you find interesting about Islam could be yours if you went back to Orthodoxy from Catholicism!)

Good piece. I grew up in Bensonhurst and hung out in Bay Ridge (my grandfather lived there) back in the 1980s. You really captured the place.

Reply
Share
Lord Byron's Polished Brow's avatar
Lord Byron's Polished Brow
Apr 1

"Sadi Hameed argues that Orientalist works like Don Juan" - Mr. Hameed should perhaps read DJ a second time, because that is laughable. Byron wrote of the East because most of Europe was blocked off because of the Napoleonic Wars, so Grand Tourists were diverted to the Levant. He was writing 200 years ago, when seeing vastly new cultures, to him, only inspired wonder. To use past cultural references to the East, or anywhere else, in poetry, painting, or music, as a tool by which to gather offence is intellectually dishonest and lazy.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Romanticon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture