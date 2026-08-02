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Jon Murphy's avatar
Jon Murphy
1d

Man, great essay! There’s so much here to explore. I really hate how much baby has been thrown out with the bath water in Christianity regarding nature. I’ll never forget the day it dawned on me that the natural is essentially enchanted for lack of a better term (or maybe that’s the right term) either way, it’s hard to deny

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James Hart's avatar
James Hart
1d

Great essay on Gary Snyder and Romantic Revival. I think your unpacking of his advice for bardic practice is especially important today as modern life is in many ways incompatible. Some balance has to be struck between hermitage (which you know I'm certainly a fan of!) and society, and unfortunately it's up to us as individuals to find that balance. I'm still very much working on mine.

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