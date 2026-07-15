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John Julius Reel's avatar
John Julius Reel
Jul 17

Thanks for the link to "Inversion of Marcia." Wow. I can understand your frustration at the idea that the writer who wrote that will probably never get the recognition he deserves.

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Daniel Nutters's avatar
Daniel Nutters
3dEdited

Superb essay. I read Tom de Zengotita's humanism book and it was immensely useful for my own. I almost attended the event you had planned as well but recall a conflict in the schedule. Well done.

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