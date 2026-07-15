Louis Édouard Fournier, The Funeral of Shelley (1889). Oil on canvas.

I wish I knew why I feel such loyalty to the deceased. Hearing of their deaths I often said to myself that I must carry on for them and do their job, finish their work. And that of course I couldn’t do.

—Charles Citrine

Before I became a designated mourner at Jewish funerals, I was an obituarist. Beginning with Jacques Derrida’s death in 2004, I’d written a series of reminiscences, reflections, elegies and eulogies for various teachers and writers whose persons and works had played important roles in my intellectual development: Harold Bloom, Randall Kenan, Sylvère Lotringer, Philip Roth (no relation). Mostly these essays— fayum sketches in prose—were intended either to supplement or complicate the standard edition conventional wisdom, those caricatures and death masks that calcify all too quickly into someone’s posthumous reputation. Not so fast, I wanted to say. Don’t move on just yet. Don’t move on like that.

Often in these pieces I’d try to resist the finality of death, or rather the spread of death by some kind of transitive property from the body of the person to the work they’d done. Their life’s work, I wanted to say, was not dead but might change in their absence. It was newly available to survivors and successors, although the work too was threatened with disappearance (”For every image of the past that is not recognized by the present as one of its own concerns threatens to disappear irretrievably.”). Or I would resist the opposite tendency: the moment when it became fashionable to use a well-known writer’s or thinker’s death as a pretext for an often dismissive reevaluation of their work without regard for the human being who’d created it. In those cases I wanted to put the human and physical characteristics of the deceased back in the forefront of readers’ minds. When I couldn’t write such pieces myself and was still working as an editor, I tried to assign them.

This character—the obituarist or elegist—suited my writing. At some point in my late twenties, I’d asserted and cultivated the sensibility of someone “for whom loss was everything.” This was my own pithy revision of Henry James’s dictum, in The Art of Fiction, that a writer must strive to be someone “on whom nothing is lost.” In a sense, these two are the same, different sides of the coin that pays our passage and lets us transact between the world of the imagination and the actual. But I tended very much to one side: Even when I noodled around at my mother’s piano, or improvised melodies to lull my daughter to sleep everything resolved into a minor key. Since beginning my new life in Lisbon, however, in September of 2024, my attachment to the art of losing, to the missing and the melancholic had started to fray.

There had been an attentional shift. So much was new, so much was lush: color, language, texture, new air and different light, smells and topographies of streets, a glistening world, another possible world. I was in a time of beginnings, even if the beginnings weren’t achieved without endings. There were departures and sad farewells to lovers, friends, ideas about myself and the kind of person I believed I was or still wanted to be. I’d mourned those, I thought, I’d mourn them continually amid the new (”Our souls are love and an eternal farewell”). Except that I couldn’t complete this transition as easily as I hoped, because, even as I was embarking on this new life, the pace of death had quickened, the losses were hitting closer.

In October of 2024, a few weeks after I moved to Portugal, I learned about the passing of Thomas de Zengotita. Tom, as we all knew him after he told us to stop calling him “Doctor De Zengotita,” was my amazing high school philosophy teacher. He was also an early practitioner of what was starting to be known as “media studies,” and wrote essays that synthesized the insights of McLuhan with Tom’s own generous and humanist interpretation of Heideggerian existentialist phenomenology. These essays first appeared in Harper’s Magazine, written with a strict commitment to and appreciation for clear, jargon-free prose that Tom also tried to pass down to his students. We’d reconnected after he was first diagnosed with cancer, in 2018, when he reached out to see if I could help promote his upcoming book—a critical reader and intellectual history of postmodern theory.

I’d put together something that was less formal academic conference and more of an all day intellectual happening: short presentations instead of attention-draining long papers, small group seminars, collective brain-storming, open-ended inquiry with rigorous conversation, the way Tom had structured our classes in high school toward the truly Socratic. Although it got a bit messy, he seemed pleased by how it had gone. We stayed in regular touch until Covid and a bit afterwards. I thought he was in remission.

His children, a few years younger than me, reached out to a group of Tom’s former students—many of them successful academics, creative artists, and even some “thought leaders” in business, and we tried lobbying for a full obituary in the New York Times and Tom’s former home at Harper’s, without success. Harper’s refusal to publish anything longer than a small death notice in a box at the bottom of one of their pages hit me hard. I clung to the idea that magazines were communities for their writers and editors, and that all of them—all of us—should be buried with honors.

I very much wanted to write something about Tom myself, but something inhibited me. My connection to him had begun outside the classroom. He was one of the first people I’d known to see me as a full human being in a way both true and kind, and he did so in a way that also let me see what he saw without coercion, without trying to box me in.

I’d been running off at the mouth in one of the seminars for an experimental history and technology class, part of what was then called “The New Lab for Teaching and Learning.” Tom didn’t teach the class but he’d occasionally sit in and observe. I ran into him later on the street in front of the school and he called me over: “I saw you playing basketball up in the gym the other day,” he said, “You’re really quick. You can be good, but sometimes you go too fast for yourself. You start a move and you don’t know how to finish it.” I understood he was trying to tell me something that wasn’t just about basketball. No one in my life, least of all my parents, had connected the actions of my body with the actions of my mind. These were meant to be strictly separate spheres! It didn’t feel like criticism, but neither was it a compliment.

He’d been trying—I see now— to tell my sixteen or seventeen year old self that thinking isn’t just something you do with your mind, or your brain, but with your whole body. In other words, he was showing me something about my style, my mode of being at the time: quick, elusive, ahead of itself, only partially coordinated but also dogged, committed without knowing what it was committing to.

This was also an early and important lesson in the undoing of binaries and the dangers of false distinction: mind/body, sports/academics, play/work...and I might as well add theory versus practice. Our entire existence is the field of our education. The space for this insight, this thought, could only be opened up by someone who didn’t just understand philosophy as a system of codes, operations, language games and logic, but also as a way of life.

This was part of what I wanted to say in my mourning essay, but I kept postponing writing it. Then, a few months later, just after Christmas, a different Tom, my friend, the poet and short story writer Thomas Bolt, called me out of the blue just as I was about to move into my new permanent address in Lisbon.

“I have good news,” he said, “I’ve left my job at the advertising firm and am going to write my novel full time.” “That’s great,” I said. “The bad news is I have an inoperable brain tumor, so I think I have six months to get it done.”

We talked for a while, about the novel idea, to keep up his spirits, also about how his almost teenage daughter was taking things. Since I’d spent most of my teenage years under the shadow of my father’s terminal illness, I felt like I might have something to offer her, mostly boiling down to how it’s okay to feel angry at a person you love for dying too soon and also for not dying quickly enough; I also wanted to tell him not to let the hurt he’d feel if she withdrew from him curdle into rage, as had happened with my father. We talked anyway for an hour, dipping in and out of possible treatments, and also about the novel. At some point his normally clear speech started to slur and he struggled to finish sentences. Despite his upbeat opening gambit and proposed six month timeline, I had an intuition he’d been calling to say goodbye. About four weeks later he was dead.

Tom Bolt was the writer I’d wished I might become at nineteen when I still had real ambition—a gifted describer, an illusionist with a soul, a master at word play. Fifteen years my senior, he’d won a Yale Younger Poets prize in 1988. James Merrill was the judge that year and recognized something of his own combination of archness, urbanity, and gentleness, almost sweet, an updated neo-classicism for an age of jets and gloss that also worked as an antidote to an increasingly superficial culture. In fiction, however, Tom had chosen one of the trickiest and most thankless inheritances of 20th century modernism: He was a devoted Nabokovian.

Nabokov yielded almost no heirs in American English prose in part because most of us are underequipped to pull off his precarious balancing act between outright snobbery—or erudition, if you prefer—at the level of language, syntax, and information—and a critique of the uses of that snobbery and erudition at the structural and narrative level. You have to be equally committed to both, if not slightly more committed to the former. This is what the prevailing Liberal interpretation of Lolita that coalesced in the 1990s around Martha Nussbaum’s Love’s Knowledge and later in Richard Rorty’s Contingency, Irony, and Solidarity gets wrong about the novel by presenting it as a moral vaccine against the temptations of cruelty inherent in the aesthetic. The problem with their interpretation isn’t that it’s wrong but that it pushes against an open door: Americans having long been suspicious of the aesthetic: whether as Puritan moralists or populist despisers of elite “pretentiousness.” To get it right, you have to love the snob in yourself as much as you pity and fear him. By and large, Americans are less potential Humbert Humberts than Clare Quiltys—voyeurs, pornographers, blackmailers, truth-seekers at all costs.

Somehow Tom was able to achieve the rare Nabokovian synthesis. More impressive, even, he’d managed it despite being as much—if not more—a hillbilly than JD Vance, grown-up poor in Virginia and triumphing as a scholarship boy. He’d been an unrepentant snob when I first met him in the mid 1990s, rightly proud to show off his earned erudition. But later and well before the end (I suspect the arrival of his daughter helped him greatly) he’d reached a point where he wore this self-made sophistication lightly and was able to be ironic about it. I don’t mean ironic in the dismissive and self-deprecating sense that had been fashionable in the early 2000s and would later spill into mumblecore embarrassment at knowing things about the western cultural and literary tradition, especially if you happened to be a white person from a fancy school. His irony was structural in a “both/and” way that let all the allusions and historical settings play alongside other elements in a piece of fiction without overwhelming them.

Curious readers should see for themselves by looking at his short story Inversions of Marcia, which I’d helped shepherd to publication in n+1. Marcia won an O’Henry Prize in 2018, but the prize understates the value and skill of the story, which is, to my mind, easily one of the best stories in American letters written since the turn of the millenium. Narrated convincingly from the perspective of a thirteen year old girl, the story also challenged the growing conventional wisdom among publishers, editors of magazines, and critics that straight men could not write from a woman’s or girl’s perspective and that even attempting to do so was somehow ethically suspect.

In another possible world, this would have been enough to get Tom a decent book deal on potential, or at least enough for him to publish the collection of stories he had ready to go. Not all of them were at the level of Marcia, but it would be ridiculous of anyone to expect that. Instead, agents came sniffing around wanting, as they always do, a novel, the one bright book of advances and streaming rights. Story collections don’t sell, my sources in publishing tell me, not without a compelling backstory and some sexy photos. Nothing really sells. But Tom was a middle-aged working man who loved being with his family. Whenever we spoke, and even the last time we spoke, he said the word “I” less than the names of his wife and child. He wrote, essentially, in his spare time, and almost always for and with pleasure. The all-or-nothing economics of contemporary publishing made no sense to him. He wasn’t a product of the MFA world, its insider network of writer’s colonies and sinecure teaching gigs, although he would have been an amazing teacher. So he went back to work on advertising campaigns in Canada, continued to write when he could, then he got sick and he died.

And here I failed him, and the magazine I’d co-founded and that had been embellished by publishing his work also failed him. I couldn’t manage to write anything then and no one remaining at the magazine did either. And this gave me a vivid foretaste of how my own disappearance might hit in those parts. Maybe there’d been a little box floating above his stories, briefly promoted to the website’s homepage, a “death notice” that flickered a few days and was gone.

You could say that it doesn’t matter, that obituaries and posthumous reappraisals do not serve the dead and cannot ease the grief of a surviving spouse or a child, but that’s missing the point. Mourning is an act of acknowledgement of our connection to the departed, whether of debt, in gratitude or in celebration. If we turn our back on the dead, or turn too quickly and cursorily away from them, we’re also turning our back on those parts of ourselves that they have most touched.

This last part holds true for institutions, perhaps more than for individuals. A magazine like n+1 that promised to give equal weight to literature as a mode of life alongside but not subordinate to politics could not even find words to affirm a life committed to that kind of skillful, daring, and also painfully human writing. Was this because the magazine’s own commitment to that kind of thing had been weakened? Were the people in charge there now too preoccupied about how best to process and judge gross quantities of remote suffering to mourn adequately one of their own?

Not for me to say. I also failed, as noted. And my excuses, much as I can make them out, were no better. I did not want to enter a space of death, and I did not want my new apartment to become flooded so soon with regrets and memories of the dead. I wished it full of the breath of my new life: art, sunlight, and flowers. I wanted to be preoccupied by questions on the level of “should I change the doorknobs?” and where might I find chairs to fit the dining table, not “could I have done more to have helped Tom get the publishing deal he deserved?” I watched the cat sprawl on the balcony and race along the corridor with his tail up in welcome and excitement. I did not want to write obituaries. I did not want to feel responsible.

Even now, more than a year later, piecing together these memorial passages, even collating and rewriting them from notes jotted in the immediate aftermath, has felt like swimming upstream. And then too I’ve fallen even farther behind: this past January it was my uncle, my mother’s brother, a truly kind man, then a friend’s father succumbed to Parkinson’s, and around the same time I learned I’d missed the death of Jonathan Lear, again right as I’d moved to Portugal. Jonathan was as important to me in my late 20s as Tom de Zengotita had been in my adolescence. It’s taken me far longer than I would have liked even to write the brief sketches above, and I emerge exhausted from each session writing them. Guilt has entered the scene and that always makes writing harder. The guilt raises the stakes and also risks the cardinal sin of elegy writing, which is to make it about oneself more than the deceased.

And this had also been the problem with the kind of mourning pieces I’d been writing all along. They were personal reminiscences, reflections, and appraisals, deliberately and self-consciously so. But lately I felt like I was getting the balance wrong. I allowed my anxieties around my own end to creep into my thoughts and feelings about my dead friends. I was less manifestly scared of death than of oblivion, or of being misremembered. I had swerved from contemplating death and made it one more occasion in my life to play out a drama about recognition and merit in what some part of me still believed could be a just society.

You might say I had a romantic image, like the ancient Egyptian heart being weighed against a feather, except that mine was tainted by some idea of our modern economy of prestige. Really, the image belonged more to ancient Greece: I wanted to place true, uncounterfeited coins in the mouths of my beloveds. I worried that if I didn’t their spirits would not therefore be given peaceful passage to the underworld and remain ghosts on the wrong shore of the Styx. I wished this for them because I also wished this for myself. If no one remembers or honors me in death, if no one pays my passage, I will become illegible.

If, however, I’d truly abandoned this struggle for recognition, in the way I told myself I’d started to do when I left the United States and began again in my fifties, shorn of status and anxieties about status, a much quieter and indeed mostly mute Portuguese, then why was I so bothered? Apparently I hadn’t let go, certainly not as much as I pretended. The desire to be recognized, to be seen and attended to by others, whether in love or in work—the gift that Tom de Zengotita had given me when he told me he’d spotted me on the basketball court and that I wished to one day reciprocate—outlives and survives not just the loss of our friends but the loss of the world where such recognitions constituted the currency of our mourning.

Earlier in the spring, to alleviate the anxiety that I might be dying much faster than I realized, I’d taken myself on holiday up to the North of Portugal. There amid the buds and blossoms, I discovered or rediscovered a welcoming and ordinary fear of death. At the time, and in the first part of this essay, I noted that I welcomed the silence there, “I wasn’t afraid of the silence, but I was still afraid of dying.” But this wasn’t wholly true. What had come to me sharply in the night, up alone in the bougie-fied farmhouse in northern Portugal had been as much a recognition that I had already effectively disappeared as I feared I would disappear into death. I was going to leave the world unseen. Could I live with that and leave with that? My ex-wife had been right that there was a part of me that had come to the end of its usefulness: the one who was the watcher, the scorekeeper, the meritocrat or the aristocrat, who believed that we must keep on being seen in order to be believed and in order to matter.

It seemed to me now that the proper attitude to the dead—to their bodies, I mean—is the neutrality of the designated mourner at the Jewish cemetery, the stony witness to the deed of burial. The accomplishment of the rite was what mattered. And our matter continues, scattered, recombined, in dust and stars and in the minds of those we’ve touched, whether or not they write essays for us. I would miss my dead friends and teachers; they shaped me. Maybe my friends would miss me. I was, however, no longer responsible for their legacy, except as I let them live through me in forms other than elegy. And my friends are not responsible for my legacy either. I won’t haunt them if they miss my funeral. All the same, I should really buy that plot.

For Part 1 of this sequence by Marco Roth, see here.