My father’s body was found on the first anniversary of his wife’s death. It was a Friday in late January. His sister, who had gone over to check on him that morning, called me to deliver the news. Soon, I was in my car, driving across town to the trailer park behind Kroger to meet my father’s family and begin planning for a funeral. There’d been a heavy snowfall recently, and the winter landscape of Ohio outside my window was appropriately monochromatic: naked trees puncturing an empty white sky, the dark gray asphalt of strip mall parking lots, shoveled snow stained with grease and dirt and trash. On the stereo, Elliott Smith whispered:

The noise is coming out, and if it’s not out now Then tomorrow, tomorrow They took your life apart and called your failures art They were wrong though, they won’t know, ‘til tomorrow

In retrospect, the moment seems almost scripted, a cliché scene from some twee indie film from that era. Its protagonist, a slight 22-year-old writer, performs his intellectual labor in an obvious attempt to compensate for his lack of traditional masculine features. The setting, a flat, uninspired Ohio town, is photographed with a symmetry that elicits a surprising nostalgia for Middle America. “Isn’t this sad and alienating,” it asks, “but also kind of beautiful?” Smith’s thready vocals in “Tomorrow, Tomorrow,” layered over his delicate, finger-picked guitar melody, offer a reply: Yes. Yes, it is.

I hadn’t intended to make Elliott Smith the soundtrack to my father’s death. Smith’s fourth album, XO, just happened to be what was in the CD player of my busted, light blue 1996 Toyota Camry. Nevertheless, I didn’t think to change it, and so it would play on repeat over the next week or so as I drove to the police station to answer a detective’s questions, as I drove to a house on Court Street to clean the apartment where my father’s body had waited for several days to be found. It played as I left the cemetery and drove to a church basement, where a grim potluck was held and everyone offered condolences I immediately forgot. And it continued playing as I wandered through town in the following weeks, wondering if my father had drunkenly staggered through the same route at some point during his final binge.

Smith’s music lends itself to these sorts of moments: the cinematic montage, the contemplative long shot framed by empty space. Five years before my father’s death, Wes Anderson had used a different Smith song, “Needle in the Hay,” to accompany Richie Tenenbaum’s suicide attempt in The Royal Tenenbaums. The film’s highly stylized sequence—Luke Wilson cutting his wrists and being rushed to the hospital, scored by the song’s minimalist arrangement—helped cement Smith’s reputation as a Sad Bastard icon. His paper-thin vocal delivery, when paired with Anderson’s precious visual style, evoked the meek and resigned sensibility of self-styled poets and hipster emo boys alike. As with Kurt Cobain before him, Smith became a modern Romantic figure, another enduring symbol of the tortured artist.

There is a truth to this, of course. Smith had a troubled childhood, and as an adult he struggled with depression and addiction, especially in the final years of his life. In an article for Spin referring to Smith as “Mr. Misery,” Smith’s final, drug-fueled years are described in detail, from his $1,500 a day heroin habit to the noose he had hung “above a floor littered with crack pipes and heroin-scalded tinfoil.” In 2003, at the age of 34, he died from two stab wounds to chest before completing the master of his final album, From a Basement on the Hill. In the years since, the precise nature of his death—suicide or murder—has been a topic of endless speculation. Regardless of what you happen to believe, it’s undeniable that Smith was profoundly broken in that way we have come to associate with a certain kind of genius.

Music, like drugs, functioned as a remedy, and Smith’s pain became the raw material from which his music was crafted. Alienation, depression, and self-destruction were recurring themes in his songs, which he examined through both masked storytelling and the sort of direct expression that risks melodrama. As he sings in the a cappella “I Didn’t Understand,” the closing track of XO:

I waited for a bus to separate the both of us And take me off far away from you ‘Cause my feelings never change a bit I always feel like shit I don’t know why, I guess that I just do

Or, perhaps more poignantly, from “The Biggest Lie,” one of the few songs Smith recorded with a single vocal track:

You turned white like a saint I’m tired of dancing on a pot of gold flake paint Oh, we’re so very precious, you and I And everything that you do makes me want to die

Reading these lines, it makes sense that Anderson would choose Smith’s music to signal Richie Tenenbaum’s pain. “Needle in the Hay” presciently describes Smith’s later addiction to heroin, and its stripped-down recording gives form to the experience of suffering. Its intimacy and vulnerability suggest an authentic, which is to say sincere, expression of feeling. This is precisely what Richie Tenenbaum is lacking. Like most of Anderson’s work, The Royal Tenenbaums expresses a desire for reenchantment with the world. Its characters are damaged, their muted affect a reflection of the emptiness of modern life. They have pain, but there is no language, no form that can adequately express it. Anderson’s iconic Twee aesthetic attempts to construct a world where feeling can thrive again, his curated soundtracks and vintage set pieces intended to signal nostalgia for a more authentic form of life. Yet this desire for real feeling becomes inseparable from its own aesthetic performance. It transforms suffering into a stylized melancholy that invites its audience to mistake the feeling of authenticity for authenticity itself. “Needle in the Hay” helps facilitate that experience, instructing the audience to feel moved.

It’s not surprising that Wes Anderson’s aesthetic transitioned seamlessly online into the highly curated platforms of Instagram, Tumblr, and Pinterest, or that a website like Etsy would specialize in the sort of quaint, handmade artifacts that appropriate his style. Twee, I would argue, is a perfect medium for the logic of neoliberalism, which prioritizes authenticity as both a moral aspiration and a persona used in self-promotion and identity branding. This can be seen in everything from our cultural obsession with trauma—there is nothing more “real,” and therefore morally legible, than the experience of individual pain—to the ever-growing presence of lifestyle influencers peddling nostalgia for a better, more authentic way of life.

In our “Poptimist Dystopia,” as Freddie deBoer aptly describes it, this jargon of authenticity, now larded with the language of psychopathology, is especially prevalent in the way we’ve come to evaluate works of art: what matters is the experience it gives us, which is de facto authentic because it is our own. A work’s goodness or badness is inseparable from how we feel about it, and as such there is no way to debate it. Indeed, there is hardly a point in asking questions about a work’s meaning, because its meaning is whatever experience it helped facilitate. Nowhere is this more explicit than our yearly Spotify Wrapped: these are not a collection of the best songs we listened so much as they are a collection of memories. This was the song you listened to on your jog each day. This was the song you listened to, obsessively, when you had your heart broken and you wanted to indulge your sadness. Insofar as these experiences matter, they only matter to us personally. They don’t provide a basis for judgment.

Smith’s music resists this paradigm. Despite the intense and often confessional nature of its subject matter, it resists the emotional manipulation common to pop music, which seeks to dissolve the boundary between performer and listener by creating a shared, commodified experience. Indeed, Smith’s music is intensely moving precisely because it doesn’t invite listeners to participate in the spectacle or “authenticity” of his own suffering. His sincerity is not an affectation, as it is in Twee, a virtue performed for the audience. In many ways, including his approach to songwriting and distinctive vocal delivery, Smith does not seem interested in his relationship to the listener at all. This is not to say that he didn’t want listeners, or that he was unaware of how they might experience his music. It’s that the question of authenticity was not one his music raised.

One reason for this is historical. Smith’s first solo album, Roman Candle, was released just three months after Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994. Despite being contemporaries, they only share a handful biographical details that contribute to their romanticization as tortured artists—namely, their struggles with mental illness, their self-destructive heroin addiction, and their tragic deaths. While both are recognized as brilliant songwriters, they couldn’t have been more different as performers. Cobain was effortlessly cool and relentlessly ironic, which was evident both in his lyrics and his blasé attitude, to say nothing of his carefully curated wardrobe. His irony was always performative, a function of his status as a rock star at a time when historical conditions were dissolving rock’s cultural importance.

Cobain was always uncomfortable with his fame and maintained an ambivalent relationship to the massive audience that idolized him. He was also aware of how tenuous an ideal like authenticity was, that deep down it was a performance like anything else. This, after all, had been the fundamental contradiction at the heart of rock and roll: for decades, it celebrated itself as the genre of rebellion and authentic self-expression, but it did so with staged antics that always risked tipping into cliché. When Cobain appeared on the April 1992 cover of Rolling Stone wearing a t-shirt that read “Corporate magazines still suck,” it was an attempt to ironize, and thus protect, the punk rock persona he had cultivated. At the same time, this act was a tacit admission that grunge, appearing at precisely the end of history, signaled the total absorption of counterculture into the mainstream. What could his punk ethos possibly mean if it appeared on MTV and the Billboard 100?

Part of the attraction of Cobain was his ability to navigate this contradiction, to perform cool, and to seem utterly authentic while doing it. Ultimately, this didn’t last long. His career was remarkably brief, and by the time of his suicide, rock had begun losing its cultural authority to rap, which would take its place as the genre of rebellion and performative authenticity. In this sense, Cobain’s death was not just the death of a beloved figure, but the death of the rock star as such .

In the midst of this, Elliott Smith was beginning to write and record as a solo artist, separate from his work with Heatmiser, the band he would soon quit. Unlike Cobain, Smith embraced vulnerability and sincerity, and he was in no way interested in being a famous rock star. His primary experience with fame occurred at the 1998 Academy Awards when he played his Oscar-nominated “Miss Misery” to a room of massive celebrities, an event he only agreed to attend after the Academy threatened to have someone else perform the song if he didn’t. Smith also lacked the typical rock and roll temperament: he liked drugs, yes, but was quiet and often shy in interviews, and made no attempts to craft a persona he could sell to his listeners. More than anything, he just wanted to be left alone to record music.

These details alone do not mean much on their own, except to situate Smith historically outside of the tradition of rock and roll. What matters is what emerged from this history: Smith’s idiosyncratic songwriting, which reveals a fundamentally different relationship between performer and listener, between form and feeling. Pop music is always tied to the identities of the performer and recipient. It asks, “How does this make you feel?” or “Can you recognize yourself in this?” Rock music, as a reaction to pop, attempts to neutralize this relationship by asking social and political questions. It embraces feeling, but what it really wants is commitment: to a cause, to an ideal, to the self. It asks, “Is this the best way to live?” But commitment requires a performance that collapses back into identity, so this question is always met with a follow-up: “Do you mean it? Are you doing it for the right reasons?” Smith’s music, I would argue, does not ask its audience anything directly. Its question is one posed to itself: “What musical form is necessary to understand this reality?”

If Smith’s music does not belong to rock, neither does its singer-songwriter approach belong to folk, even if one can look backward at a figure like Nick Drake and note a number of family resemblances. Smith was doing something else entirely—a hybrid form that combines elements of pop and rock sensibilities with the harmonic complexity of jazz and classical music. Tonally, his music is marked by its intricate, at times baroque melodies, its use of counterpoint, its multi-layered approach to recording, and its avoidance of established pop structures in favor of more fluid compositional arrangements. There are of course verses, bridges, and choruses in many of his songs, but they often subvert expected, pleasing modes of resolution. Smith’s pop sensibility did not rely on “hooks” or earworms, but rather more difficult, idiosyncratic musical phrases. Specifically, as Rob Schultz notes, Smith frequently used tonal pairing—when elements of a song point in different emotional directions rather than a unified mood—as “a vehicle for expressing ambiguity, contradiction, or paradox in his music.”

Consider the song that was playing immediately after I learned of my father’s death. “Tomorrow, Tomorrow” begins with a delicate, arpeggiated finger-picking sequence in a major key. The guitar itself uses Nashville tuning—replacing the thicker four strings (E, A, D, G) with lighter gauged strings and tuning them an octave higher. This gives the guitar a shimmering kind of jangle that approximates the sound of a 12-string guitar. Despite its beauty, the mood of the song is complicated. As Smith’s vocals enter, they begin as either a single track or double track singing the same melody. Gradually, other vocal tracks enter, panned across the channels, and a subtle dissonance begins to emerge. This is reiterated formally both in Smith’s whispered delivery, which frays the melody, and by the tone of frustration in the lyrical content. They took your life apart and called your failures art is, incidentally, a likely reference to the demand for authenticity and the recognition that his pain could be easily romanticized. Smith’s roaming background harmonies create less a sense of a collective voice working in unison—think The Beatles, or The Beach Boys—than a group of individual voices struggling to come together. It is beautiful but curiously imperfect at once.

These elements come together two-thirds of the way into the song, when Smith delivers what I believe is one of his most eloquent verses:

I got static in my head The reflected sound of everything Tried to go to where it led, But it didn’t lead to anything

Musically, these lines are some of the most layered—Smith must have recorded a half dozen vocal tracks, creating a wall of sound—and the song’s otherwise major key now feels off, as if something were out of tune somewhere. And in fact, something is out of tune, namely Smith’s perception, the “static in my head, the reflected sound of everything.” This line, like so many throughout Smith’s catalog, can be read in multiple ways. It is, yes, a way of describing anxiety and the feeling of being overwhelmed, and for many listeners this is how they identify with it. But it is also a perfect expression of neoliberal subjectivity. It describes what it means to exist in an alienated world of “an immense accumulation of commodities,” each with its own solicitation and promise, but which in the end can offer nothing meaningful.

Smith’s music gives experience a form and, in doing so, it does not ask anything of its audience. A frank expression of feeling can feel like a confession, and a confession needs a recipient, someone to absorb that pain, to in turn give something back—forgiveness, perhaps, or sympathy. But Smith’s emotional honesty never establishes this relationship because what he is communicating is not so much his feelings as the shape of his feelings. The emotional power of his music is its form: his layered, hesitant vocals, which do not seek attention but almost retreat from it; the complexity of the melodies; the inclusion of ambient room sound, especially on earlier recordings, which has been appropriated by any number of indie artists but which gives the impression, again, that Smith is not performing the songs so much as making them, and we have just happened to stumble across as an observer. Even on his more polished albums, XO and Figure 8, one gets the impression that the rich production and lush accompaniments are not showy displays of Smith’s talents or attempts to demand the listener’s attention. Rather, they are in some sense necessary, as if Smith needed those in his search for the appropriate form. As Smith himself noted in a 2000 interview with the Boston Herald, when asked about the title for Figure 8:

I liked the idea of a self-contained, endless pursuit of perfection. But I have a problem with perfection. I don’t think perfection is very artful. But there’s something I liked about the image of a skater going in this endless twisted circle that doesn’t have any real endpoint. So the object is not to stop or arrive anywhere; it’s just to make this thing as beautiful as they can.

This idea is perfectly expressed on “Everything Means Nothing to Me,” a song which makes Smith’s interest in form explicit. The nihilism of the title reads like a petulant declaration, but as Schultz notes, “the song’s titular lyric can be understood not only as a pronouncement of hopelessness and personal despair, but also as a metaphysical realization that the meaning of ‘everything’ is in fact ‘nothing.’” This contradiction is present in the formal arrangement of the song, which relies heavily on tonal pairing. Whatever hopelessness its title phrase might suggest is undercut by the song’s delicate, almost tender piano melody, which Smith’s vocals follow in a series of rising notes. The majority of the lyrics are not confessional, but rather impressionistic, almost dream-like. The ending of the song introduces drums, bass, and a swelling Chamberlin organ accompaniment behind Smith’s repetition of the phrase “everything means nothing to me,” until gradually everything recedes. The song “doesn’t have any real endpoint.” It does not stop so much as gradually dissolves, appropriately, into nothing. In this way, the song does not take comfort in existential anguish but rather gives it a structure for contemplation.

Wordsworth famously described poetry as “the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings.” But, he added, “it takes its origin from emotion recollected in tranquility.” In other words, the point is not only to feel, and feel intensely. The point is to attend to those feelings and to shape them into an intelligible form.. What makes Smith’s music powerful is not that he was a Sad Bastard who suffered an authentically tragic life, even if he did in fact suffer an authentically tragic life. It’s that his music attempts to understand emotion, not indulge in it, and thus achieves what all great art does: it uncovers truth.

I often refer to Smith as the Romantic of the End of History. Like a good student of rock and roll, I mean this wryly but also sincerely. Historically, of course, he was writing during the long decade between 1989 and 2001, being shaped by the calcifying neoliberal consensus. More importantly, his music captures this historical moment, when industrialization has given way to post-industrial decline, and there is no longer an alternative one might call “nature.” The settings of Smith’s songs are the sort of late capitalist spaces that have come to define our lonely, alienated life: bars, streets, apartments. There is no longer a collective project of the sort that rock and roll could imagine, there are just individuals and their experiences. There is just Elliott Smith himself, not playing with a band but alone in a bedroom or studio, recording nearly every single instrumental track on every album, layer by layer. A solitary man in a basement, singing to no one but himself.

The cover of XO is a multiple-exposure photograph featuring Smith doing just this, recording in the studio. It is overlayed with other images, some shot through glass, and it all comes together in a way that nears the point of abstraction. There is a ghostly quality to the cover, with Smith appearing more than once, disappearing into the images of recording equipment—a visual companion to the music itself, fragments that work together to create something whole. I used to look at this cover, in the days and weeks after my father’s death, but it didn’t register to me at the time as anything remarkable. It was just an image I came to associate with my grief, just as the music itself, to this day, elicits a Proustian-like memory of a Friday in January 2007.

At some point, as I drove around that morning, “Tomorrow, Tomorrow” gave way to “Waltz #2 (XO),” one of Smith’s most beloved songs. It is, similarly, an ostensibly upbeat song—a marching 3/4 drum beat and a lush piano accompaniment—with painful, melancholy lyrics. One line in particular I found myself returning to, again and again. It is a line that will forever describe my feelings about my father, as I rapidly approach the age he was when he died, just as Smith undoubtedly wrote it to describe his complicated relationship with his mother:

I’m never gonna know you now But I’m gonna love you anyhow

Like so much of what Smith wrote, this is more than what it appears to be. At first glance it reads like a simple declaration of mourning—which is how I read it for many years—but its grammar sets up a dichotomy between love and knowledge. Smith’s previous album title, Either/Or, was a literal dichotomy he had borrowed from Kierkegaard, and XO, similarly, hints at the dichotomy inherent in its usage: as Benjamin Nugent notes in his biography of Smith, XO is a way to express love and affection, but it can also be used to sign off in a letter, acting as a goodbye. But the inclusion of “XO” in the title of the song suggests an idea of love that is something of a paradox: a joining and a separation. This is a radically different vision than the love we’ve been sold in the age of the algorithm, the age of trauma and public confessions. It suggests that there is something irreducible in every person, a mystery, and to love them is to already understand that this space between you can never be bridged. This is why, for example, I can miss my son when he’s right next to me, just as much as I miss someone who has been gone for nearly 20 years. But love itself is not this feeling, the missing, it is rather what gives that feeling a shape. It is not an experience to be had but a form to inhabit.

Thy extreme hope, the loveliest and the last,

The bloom, whose petals nipp’d before they blew

Died on the promise of the fruit, is waste;

The broken lily lies—the storm is overpast.