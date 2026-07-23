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Tamara
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This is a marvelous read. I am now going to play all of Elliot Smith’s music you mentioned and think more about what you’ve said. I came to your post because of the title about reflected sound. The other day I wrote a post that mentions the way sound is carried above a swimming pool… voices, laughter, splashes all illuminated by the special acoustic effects of water. Now I am considering the reflected sound of everything — the voices of my parents, both dead, still here when I get quiet enough, the voice of my first love speaking the good and the awful. How my own voice must echo somewhere. Anyway, thank you.

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