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Randy Gazda's avatar
Randy Gazda
Jul 8

You’re describing perception as a trained stance — the mind meeting the world in a way that lets form show itself. That relational contact is what makes intelligibility possible. What appears to us depends on the stance we bring. The world shows itself, but only to a perceiver trained to receive it.

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Cymande Baxter-Rogers's avatar
Cymande Baxter-Rogers
Jul 18

And now I know and can explain what the wood does to me and me to it.

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