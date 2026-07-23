Romanticon
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Reflected Sound of Everything:
Elliott Smith and the Shape of Feeling
Jul 23
•
Romanticon
and
Adam Rensch
35
1
13
The Burial of the Dead
Part 2: The Obituarist
Jul 15
•
Romanticon
and
Marco Roth
52
4
17
Theōria and the Disappearance of Form
What happens to the contemplative intellect when the reality of its objects is denied?
Jul 8
•
Romanticon
and
Adam Robbert
48
6
18
A Plea for Art: Against the Tyranny of Our Poptimist Dystopia
On pop, poptimism, pop psychology, populism, and the homogenization of Spirit
Jul 2
•
Romanticon
and
Freddie deBoer
267
36
82
June 2026
Lost in The Garden of Love
From William Blake’s Romanticism to Wilhelm Reich’s The Mass Psychology of Fascism
Jun 23
•
Romanticon
and
James Rovira
35
4
9
John Clare at Midsummer
On Midsummer, Enclosure, and John Clare's Vision of The Ritual Year.
Jun 17
•
Romanticon
and
Lizzie Bickerstaff
48
2
16
The Oral Literature of the American People
On Folk Music, Oral Traditions, Popular Forms, White and Black Musical Vernaculars in the USA, or Sex, Death, Christianity, The Carter Family and The…
Jun 7
•
Romanticon
and
Justin Smith-Ruiu
87
22
Cézanne in Philadelphia and Everywhere Else
By Greg Gerke
Jun 3
•
Romanticon
21
6
7
May 2026
To the Destruction of the World Wide Web
A briefing on what’s needed for the liberation of humankind
May 27
•
Romanticon
and
Christopher Ketcham
51
11
17
Adaptations: "The Gospel According to St. Matthew"
On Pier Paolo Pasolini's Defamiliarizing (or Very Literal) 1964 Adaptation of The Gospel Narrative
May 20
•
Romanticon
and
Chris Marino
53
8
9
Keats in Technicolor
teaching notes
May 7
•
Matthew Gasda
31
7
Burning Cellophane at the Gates of the Immaterial
A Re-enchantment through the Deseret Alphabet
May 6
•
Romanticon
and
N. E. Davis
29
3
10
© 2026 Romanticon
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts